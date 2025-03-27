Insider Selling: JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) COO Sells $1,055,312.16 in Stock

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.03, for a total value of $1,055,312.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,400,164.91. The trade was a 7.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jennifer Piepszak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 20th, Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,069.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $250.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $701.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $179.20 and a 52 week high of $280.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $257.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DDD Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 5,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

