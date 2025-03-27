Insider Buying: Sareum Holdings plc (LON:SAR) Insider Purchases 84,033 Shares of Stock

Sareum Holdings plc (LON:SAR – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Parker purchased 84,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of £10,083.96 ($12,983.08).

Sareum Trading Up 8.1 %

Sareum stock opened at GBX 12.97 ($0.17) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £16.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of -1.08. Sareum Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 52.50 ($0.68). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 17.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 23.19.

Sareum (LON:SAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX (0.90) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Sareum Holdings plc will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sareum Company Profile

Sareum is a specialist drug development company delivering targeted small molecule therapeutics to improve the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The Company aims to generate value through licensing its candidates to international pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies at the preclinical or early clinical trials stage.

Sareum is advancing internal programmes focused on distinct dual tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) / Janus kinase 1 (JAK1) inhibitors through preclinical development as therapies for autoimmune diseases, including the ‘cytokine storm’ immune system overreaction to Covid-19 and other viral infections, (SDC-1801) and cancer immunotherapy (SDC-1802).

Sareum also has an economic interest in SRA737, a clinical-stage oral, selective Checkpoint kinase 1 (Chk1) inhibitor that targets cancer cell replication and DNA damage repair mechanisms.

