Insider Buying: Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV – Get Free Report) Director James Norman Roche acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$25.43 per share, with a total value of C$127,145.50.

Information Services Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$502.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.59. Information Services Co. has a twelve month low of C$20.29 and a twelve month high of C$30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$26.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$27.59.

Get Information Services alerts:

About Information Services

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.