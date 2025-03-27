Insider Buying: Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV – Get Free Report) Director James Norman Roche acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$25.43 per share, with a total value of C$127,145.50.
Information Services Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$502.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.59. Information Services Co. has a twelve month low of C$20.29 and a twelve month high of C$30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$26.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$27.59.
About Information Services
