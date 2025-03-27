Insider Buying: Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI) Insider Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Free Report) insider Aleksandar Milovanovic bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $10,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,177,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,522,993.52. This trade represents a 0.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Aleksandar Milovanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Golden Matrix Group alerts:

On Thursday, February 20th, Aleksandar Milovanovic purchased 2,000 shares of Golden Matrix Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $4,340.00.

On Thursday, February 27th, Aleksandar Milovanovic acquired 4,212 shares of Golden Matrix Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.97 per share, with a total value of $8,297.64.

On Friday, March 21st, Aleksandar Milovanovic bought 140,000 shares of Golden Matrix Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.96 per share, for a total transaction of $274,400.00.

On Friday, March 14th, Aleksandar Milovanovic purchased 50,000 shares of Golden Matrix Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $108,500.00.

On Friday, March 7th, Aleksandar Milovanovic acquired 50,000 shares of Golden Matrix Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 4th, Aleksandar Milovanovic bought 2,514 shares of Golden Matrix Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $4,952.58.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Aleksandar Milovanovic purchased 100,000 shares of Golden Matrix Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $186,000.00.

On Friday, February 14th, Aleksandar Milovanovic acquired 100,000 shares of Golden Matrix Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $185,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Aleksandar Milovanovic purchased 20,000 shares of Golden Matrix Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Aleksandar Milovanovic purchased 50,000 shares of Golden Matrix Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $90,000.00.

Golden Matrix Group Price Performance

NASDAQ GMGI traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $2.15. 163,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,408. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average of $2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Golden Matrix Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $6.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Matrix Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMGI. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Golden Matrix Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golden Matrix Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Golden Matrix Group by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 8,408 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Golden Matrix Group by 332.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 22,420 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Golden Matrix Group by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8,061 shares during the last quarter. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Golden Matrix Group in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

Read Our Latest Report on Golden Matrix Group

About Golden Matrix Group

(Get Free Report)

Golden Matrix Group, Inc provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Matrix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Matrix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.