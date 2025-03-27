Insider Buying: Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI) Insider Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Free Report) insider Aleksandar Milovanovic bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $10,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,177,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,522,993.52. This trade represents a 0.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Aleksandar Milovanovic also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 20th, Aleksandar Milovanovic purchased 2,000 shares of Golden Matrix Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $4,340.00.
- On Thursday, February 27th, Aleksandar Milovanovic acquired 4,212 shares of Golden Matrix Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.97 per share, with a total value of $8,297.64.
- On Friday, March 21st, Aleksandar Milovanovic bought 140,000 shares of Golden Matrix Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.96 per share, for a total transaction of $274,400.00.
- On Friday, March 14th, Aleksandar Milovanovic purchased 50,000 shares of Golden Matrix Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $108,500.00.
- On Friday, March 7th, Aleksandar Milovanovic acquired 50,000 shares of Golden Matrix Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00.
- On Tuesday, March 4th, Aleksandar Milovanovic bought 2,514 shares of Golden Matrix Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $4,952.58.
- On Tuesday, February 18th, Aleksandar Milovanovic purchased 100,000 shares of Golden Matrix Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $186,000.00.
- On Friday, February 14th, Aleksandar Milovanovic acquired 100,000 shares of Golden Matrix Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $185,000.00.
- On Wednesday, February 5th, Aleksandar Milovanovic purchased 20,000 shares of Golden Matrix Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00.
- On Monday, February 3rd, Aleksandar Milovanovic purchased 50,000 shares of Golden Matrix Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $90,000.00.
Golden Matrix Group Price Performance
NASDAQ GMGI traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $2.15. 163,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,408. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average of $2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Golden Matrix Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $6.27.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Matrix Group
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Golden Matrix Group in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.
Read Our Latest Report on Golden Matrix Group
About Golden Matrix Group
Golden Matrix Group, Inc provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Golden Matrix Group
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Energy Transfer: Powering Data With Dividends and Diversification
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Qualcomm Stock Is Coiling for a Breakout
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Is Alphabet Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Recent Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Matrix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Matrix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.