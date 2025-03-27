Insider Buying: Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR – Get Free Report) Director William Warren Holmes bought 5,000 shares of Foraco International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,350.00.

William Warren Holmes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 17th, William Warren Holmes acquired 5,000 shares of Foraco International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,800.00.

On Monday, March 3rd, William Warren Holmes bought 5,000 shares of Foraco International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.02 per share, with a total value of C$10,090.00.

Foraco International Price Performance

Shares of Foraco International stock opened at C$2.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.59. Foraco International SA has a 52-week low of C$1.83 and a 52-week high of C$3.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$147.36 million, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Desjardins set a C$4.25 price target on Foraco International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Foraco International Company Profile

Foraco International SA is the business of providing mineral and water drilling services and hydraulic drilling. It specializes in drilling in harsh environments and isolated locations including desert, and mountainous regions. The principal sources of revenue consist of drilling contracts for companies involved in mining and water exploration.

