Insider Buying: Bravura Solutions Limited (ASX:BVS) Insider Purchases 209,197 Shares of Stock

Bravura Solutions Limited (ASX:BVS – Get Free Report) insider Damien Leonard acquired 209,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.24 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of A$468,601.28 ($294,717.79).

Damien Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 21st, Damien Leonard purchased 433,888 shares of Bravura Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.30 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of A$997,074.62 ($627,090.96).

Bravura Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 142.01 and a beta of 0.56.

Bravura Solutions Increases Dividend

About Bravura Solutions

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from Bravura Solutions’s previous Interim dividend of $0.03. Bravura Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 800.00%.

Bravura Solutions Limited engages in the development, licensing, and maintenance of administration and management software applications for the wealth management and funds administration sectors in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Funds Administration.

