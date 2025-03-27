InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:IHT opened at $2.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average is $2.24. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $2.70.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20.00%.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

