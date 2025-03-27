Indivior (LON:INDV) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 811.18 ($10.44) and traded as low as GBX 733.50 ($9.44). Indivior shares last traded at GBX 746 ($9.60), with a volume of 9,229,962 shares changing hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.17) price target on shares of Indivior in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

The stock has a market cap of £1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -618.54, a P/E/G ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 812.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 811.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -170.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

