Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.00.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IMO. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.
Shares of IMO traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.83. The stock had a trading volume of 36,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,132. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.08. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of $60.95 and a 12-month high of $80.17.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.4972 per share. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.80%.
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.
