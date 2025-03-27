Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Trading 5.3% Higher – Here’s Why

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.82 and last traded at $18.84. 589,348 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,087,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.89.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Immunovant from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Immunovant Trading Up 5.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.38.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.08). On average, analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,105 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $98,930.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 327,064 shares in the company, valued at $7,882,242.40. The trade was a 1.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 5,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $123,030.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 972,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,449,107.20. This trade represents a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,510 shares of company stock valued at $813,686 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMVT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Immunovant by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,097,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,435,000 after buying an additional 560,344 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Immunovant by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,679,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,449,000 after acquiring an additional 20,614 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP increased its position in Immunovant by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,620,000 after buying an additional 1,652,536 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Immunovant by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,022,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,167,000 after acquiring an additional 303,386 shares during the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

