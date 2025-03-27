iHuman (NYSE:IH) Issues Earnings Results

iHuman (NYSE:IH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. iHuman had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $31.88 million during the quarter.
iHuman Stock Down 8.3 %
iHuman stock opened at $2.32 on Thursday. iHuman has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.85.
About iHuman
