iHuman (NYSE:IH) Issues Earnings Results

iHuman (NYSE:IH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. iHuman had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $31.88 million during the quarter.

iHuman Stock Down 8.3 %

iHuman stock opened at $2.32 on Thursday. iHuman has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.85.

About iHuman

iHuman Inc provides intellectual development products to individual users, kindergartens, and distributors in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman ABC, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Thinking, iHuman Books, iHuman Stories, iHuman Reading, iHumanpedia, iHuman Kids Workout, iHuman Coding, iHuman Fun Idioms, iHuman Little Artists, iHuman Writing, iHuman Fantastic Friends, and iHuman Readers; bekids Coding, bekids Coloring, bekids Reading, bekids Puzzle, bekids Academy, and Gogo Town; and Aha World, an open-ended interactive app that nurtures a desire for discovery.

