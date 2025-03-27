IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 54.38 ($0.70) and last traded at GBX 55 ($0.71), with a volume of 251601 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57 ($0.73).

IG Design Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.81. The firm has a market cap of £53.98 million, a PE ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 61.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 111.61.

About IG Design Group

IG Design Group plc, the largest consumer gift packaging business in the world, is a designer, innovator and manufacturer of products that help people celebrate life’s special occasions. Design Group works with more than 11,000 customers in over 80 countries throughout the UK, Europe, Australia and the USA.

Its products are found in over 210,000 retail outlets, including several of the world’s biggest retailers, for example Walmart, Target, Amazon, Costco, Lidl and Aldi.

