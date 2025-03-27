iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCT) Short Interest Down 84.1% in March

iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a decrease of 84.1% from the February 28th total of 254,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 794,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

iCoreConnect Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of ICCT stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.40. 6,747,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $829,407.30, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.81. iCoreConnect has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80.

Institutional Trading of iCoreConnect

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iCoreConnect stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC owned about 2.05% of iCoreConnect as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

iCoreConnect Company Profile

iCoreConnect Inc, a cloud-based software and technology company, provides Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliant cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) in the United States. The company’s products include iCoreRx, a HIPAA compliant electronic prescription software; iCorePDMP, a solution that checks the patient’s Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP) history before prescribing controlled substances; iCoreVerify and iCoreVerify+, a HIPAA compliant SaaS solution that automatically retrieves a patients insurance eligibility breakdown to verify their benefits in advance of their appointment and on-demand; iCoreHuddle and iCoreHuddle+, a tool to instantly reveal the revenue potential of each patient; and iCoreCodeGenius, a medical coding reference SaaS solution.

