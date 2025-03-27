iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.23 and traded as high as $9.97. iClick Interactive Asia Group shares last traded at $9.43, with a volume of 148,014 shares.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.27.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.22% of iClick Interactive Asia Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Marketing Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The company offers iAudience, a market intelligence platform that provides real-time insights of the target audiences and competitive landscapes that allows enterprises to explore potential market opportunities and drive long-term business growth; iNsights 2.0, a marketing analytics platform that provides marketers with in-depth analyses, including conversion path analysis, cross-channel effectiveness analysis, and e-commerce analysis; iParllay, a social commerce platform that offers customer management and marketing automation capabilities; iSCRM, a WeChat social customer relationship management that provides enterprises with WeChat private traffic management and operation; and iAccess, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns.

