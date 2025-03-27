Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) VP Brendan A. Lawlor Sells 3,521 Shares of Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 3,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $53,695.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,950 shares in the company, valued at $731,237.50. This represents a 6.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $18.45.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.41%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 163,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 20,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 13,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HBAN. StockNews.com raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.50 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.18.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

