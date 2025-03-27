Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Purchased by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 19,312.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HWM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.28.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of HWM stock opened at $134.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.80 and a fifty-two week high of $140.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.36.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 15.55%. Equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 14.18%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

