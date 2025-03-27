Howe & Rusling Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rebalance LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $61.63 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.27 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The company has a market capitalization of $59.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.70 and a 200 day moving average of $60.31.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.1907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

