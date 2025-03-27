Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $2.99 Million Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Amundi boosted its position in shares of RTX by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,288,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,928 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 545.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,478,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,845,000 after buying an additional 2,094,834 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $216,340,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in RTX by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,479,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,710,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 19,052.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,792 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $361,728.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at $664,008.40. The trade was a 35.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $1,813,226.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,750.45. The trade was a 24.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,831 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,302. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Trading Down 0.9 %

RTX opened at $134.46 on Thursday. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $96.33 and a twelve month high of $136.17. The firm has a market cap of $179.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.87.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna raised their price target on RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Baird R W raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.40.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

