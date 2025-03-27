Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $16.38 Million Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises approximately 1.4% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $16,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $656,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 39,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,863,000 after acquiring an additional 10,767 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 251,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,434,000 after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $833,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $3,459,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ICE. Barclays upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.80.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $175.69 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.34 and a 52-week high of $176.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.08 and a 200 day moving average of $160.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $88,785.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,967.06. This trade represents a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 5,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.59, for a total value of $835,506.99. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 66,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,819.32. This represents a 7.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,563 shares of company stock worth $10,998,990 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

