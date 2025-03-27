Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $11.63 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Howe & Rusling Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 1.0% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $11,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,155,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,524,669,000 after acquiring an additional 112,696 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,898,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,435,144,000 after purchasing an additional 521,054 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,936,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,109,081,000 after purchasing an additional 22,794 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,707,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $845,466,000 after buying an additional 18,541 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,660,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $898,428,000 after buying an additional 62,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Barclays upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $713.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $782.00 to $659.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $593.27.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of GS opened at $573.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $178.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $387.12 and a 52 week high of $672.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $610.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $570.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director Kevin R. Johnson bought 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $619.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,485,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,648. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.25, for a total value of $3,313,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,506.25. The trade was a 59.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,925 shares of company stock worth $12,630,683. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.