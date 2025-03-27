Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,904 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $18,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.7% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.8% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 8,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 167,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Honeywell International by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 770,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $159,214,000 after purchasing an additional 208,646 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 23,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,806,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON opened at $213.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.75 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.62 and a 200-day moving average of $216.83. The stock has a market cap of $138.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HON

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.