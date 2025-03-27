Hon Hai Precision Industry (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.48 and traded as low as $9.70. Hon Hai Precision Industry shares last traded at $9.87, with a volume of 176,417 shares.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.43.

About Hon Hai Precision Industry

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd. provides electronic OEM services. The company offers consumer electronics comprising of television sets, game consoles, set-top boxes, and speakers. It also provides cloud networking products consisting of routers, servers, edge computing, data centers, and satellite communications and other related equipment.

