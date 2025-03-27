Homestead Advisers Corp Reduces Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Homestead Advisers Corp trimmed its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp owned 0.08% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $7,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 10,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter worth approximately $352,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter worth $926,000. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,404,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DSGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $133.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

Shares of DSGX opened at $103.59 on Thursday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.20 and a twelve month high of $124.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.31. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.15 and a beta of 0.99.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $167.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.97 million. Analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

