Homestead Advisers Corp Invests $40.45 Million in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Homestead Advisers Corp acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 241,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,454,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $1,615,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 129,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,714,000 after buying an additional 31,112 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 716,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,199,000 after buying an additional 17,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $558,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $186.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.47.

Shares of PG stock opened at $166.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.31 and a 200 day moving average of $169.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $153.52 and a 1 year high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.01%.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 90,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total transaction of $14,819,328.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,814 shares in the company, valued at $28,313,845.76. This trade represents a 34.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $6,078,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,829,817.68. The trade was a 61.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,450 shares of company stock worth $23,988,008. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

