Homestead Advisers Corp Has $86.21 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Homestead Advisers Corp decreased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 155,600 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for about 2.1% of Homestead Advisers Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Homestead Advisers Corp owned 0.08% of Chubb worth $86,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 56.5% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raelipskie Partnership purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Hsbc Global Res raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.00.

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total transaction of $2,869,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,297,652.88. This represents a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total transaction of $4,367,177.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,927.28. This represents a 33.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,470 shares of company stock worth $18,562,730. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB opened at $295.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $278.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.35. The stock has a market cap of $118.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $238.85 and a 12 month high of $302.05.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. Equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 16.02%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

