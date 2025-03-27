Homestead Advisers Corp Buys New Stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Homestead Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 51,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 2,915.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,086,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,866 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 13.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,065,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,310,000 after acquiring an additional 941,127 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 6.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,301,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,234,000 after purchasing an additional 357,078 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 23.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,643,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,699,000 after purchasing an additional 313,080 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 3rd quarter worth $7,039,000.

Verra Mobility Stock Performance

Shares of VRRM stock opened at $21.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $31.03.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

