Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of HKMPY traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321 shares, compared to its average volume of 909. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.23 and a 200 day moving average of $51.63. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $59.26.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment provides generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

