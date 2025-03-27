Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a growth of 1,230.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 839,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hexagon AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of Hexagon AB (publ) stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $11.00. The company had a trading volume of 107,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,948. Hexagon AB has a 1 year low of $8.14 and a 1 year high of $12.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average of $10.17.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile

Hexagon AB (publ) provides geospatial and industrial enterprise solutions worldwide. The company offers analysis and management, machine control, embedded electronics, monitoring, and planning and optimization solutions to agriculture division; 3D design and visualization, enterprise asset and asset lifecycle management, OT/ICS cyber security, engineering and schematics, enterprise project performance, operation and maintenance, procurement, fabrication, and construction services for asset lifecycle intelligence division; GNSS and SMART antennas, anti-jam systems, autonomy kits and services, correction services, GNSS/INS receivers and post processing, resilience and integrity technology, and visualization software for autonomy and positioning division; and 3D surveillance, AEC and survey software, geospatial content, machine control, digital realities platform, laser scanning and measurement tools, levels, total stations, airborne, monitoring, document and verification solutions, detection, GNSS, and mobile mapping system to geosystem division.

