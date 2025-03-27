Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,225,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 268,973 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.09% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $26,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 104,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 54,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of HPE stock opened at $16.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.45. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $14.64 and a twelve month high of $24.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HPE. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Daiwa America cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 11,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $266,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,145. This represents a 19.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.