Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 6,768,183 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 6,405,986 shares.The stock last traded at $4.29 and had previously closed at $3.45.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hertz Global to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.74.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-operated, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

