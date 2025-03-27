Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 325 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Heritage Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 84.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total transaction of $312,925.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,265.58. The trade was a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total value of $1,421,495.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,840. This trade represents a 61.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,916 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $444.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $419.70 and a 12-month high of $618.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $458.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $512.16.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Melius cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Melius Research downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $527.00 to $508.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $544.20.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

