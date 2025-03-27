Heritage Wealth Advisors Buys New Position in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS)

Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QBTS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in D-Wave Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $2.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. B. Riley increased their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

Shares of NYSE QBTS opened at $8.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.36. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $11.95.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 million. As a group, research analysts expect that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alan E. Baratz sold 8,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $44,120.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,342,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,343,436.16. This represents a 0.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sector Pension Investme Public sold 7,278,688 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $29,624,260.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,100,000. This trade represents a 19.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,071,206 shares of company stock worth $46,758,181. Insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

