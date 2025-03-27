Henderson International Income (LON:HINT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.15

Henderson International Income (LON:HINT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share on Friday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a 10.3% increase from Henderson International Income’s previous dividend of $1.95. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Henderson International Income Stock Performance
Shares of LON HINT traded up GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 176.01 ($2.27). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,146. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 175.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 169.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £345.04 million and a P/E ratio of 9.90. Henderson International Income has a 1-year low of GBX 156.78 ($2.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 187 ($2.41).
Henderson International Income Company Profile
