Henderson High Income Trust (LON:HHI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Henderson High Income Trust (LON:HHI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 10.74 ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Henderson High Income Trust had a net margin of 86.35% and a return on equity of 12.66%.

Henderson High Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of HHI traded down GBX 0.11 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 170.39 ($2.19). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,874. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55. Henderson High Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 151.47 ($1.95) and a one year high of GBX 174 ($2.24). The stock has a market capitalization of £294.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 166.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 164.72.

Henderson High Income Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.15 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a boost from Henderson High Income Trust’s previous dividend of $5.50. This represents a yield of 2.68%. Henderson High Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.86%.

About Henderson High Income Trust

Henderson High Income Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust invests in a diversified selection of companies to provide investors with a high dividend income stream, while also maintaining the prospect of capital growth. A substantial majority of the trust’s assets are invested in ordinary shares of listed companies with the balance in listed fixed interest stocks.

