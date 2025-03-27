Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MOMO. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Hello Group in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Hello Group from $5.90 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

MOMO opened at $6.41 on Tuesday. Hello Group has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $8.38. The company has a market cap of $928.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in Hello Group by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 1,590.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 174,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 164,209 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,877 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Hello Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,535,000. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Hello Group by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 42,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 23,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

