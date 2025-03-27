Helen Lea Acquires 11,538 Shares of ReadyTech Holdings Limited (ASX:RDY) Stock

ReadyTech Holdings Limited (ASX:RDY – Get Free Report) insider Helen Lea acquired 11,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.60 ($1.64) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,998.80 ($18,867.17).
ReadyTech Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $380.67 million, a P/E ratio of 67.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.12.
About ReadyTech
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ReadyTech
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for ReadyTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReadyTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.