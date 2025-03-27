Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Short Interest Up 970.5% in March

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,300 shares, an increase of 970.5% from the February 28th total of 13,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HEINY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Heineken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Heineken from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HEINY traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,120. Heineken has a 12-month low of $32.77 and a 12-month high of $52.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.6136 per share. This is a boost from Heineken’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th.

Heineken N.V. brews and sells beer and cider in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Heineken Light, Orchard Thieves, Orchard Thieves Light, Birra Moretti, Coors, Murphy's and Beamish Stouts, Desperados, Tiger, Sol, and Foster's brand, as well as under regional and local brands.

