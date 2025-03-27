Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,135,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 381,459 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.16% of Healthpeak Properties worth $23,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 433.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.92.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 0.8 %

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $20.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Healthpeak Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. This is a boost from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 348.57%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.