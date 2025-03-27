Healthcare Stocks To Watch Now – March 24th

Alphabet, Salesforce, and UnitedHealth Group are the three Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks represent ownership shares in companies within the healthcare sector, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, and healthcare services. These stocks are often favored by investors looking for growth and stability driven by ongoing innovation and an aging global population. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $3.17 on Monday, hitting $167.16. 12,608,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,820,626. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $147.22 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.57 and a 200 day moving average of $176.65.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

NYSE CRM traded up $3.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $284.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,414,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,374,193. The company has a market capitalization of $273.12 billion, a PE ratio of 46.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $212.00 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $313.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UNH traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $515.76. 1,372,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,077,765. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $510.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $546.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $436.38 and a 1-year high of $630.73. The stock has a market cap of $471.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62.

