HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%.

HarborOne Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years. HarborOne Bancorp has a payout ratio of 31.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

HarborOne Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

HONE opened at $10.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.18. The company has a market capitalization of $462.38 million, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.73. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.16 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. Analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

