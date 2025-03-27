HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%.
HarborOne Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years. HarborOne Bancorp has a payout ratio of 31.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.
HarborOne Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %
HONE opened at $10.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.18. The company has a market capitalization of $462.38 million, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.73. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.16 and a 52 week high of $14.00.
About HarborOne Bancorp
HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.
