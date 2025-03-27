Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN) Position Boosted by Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN – Free Report) by 118.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares during the quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC owned 0.10% of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WINN. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,957,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,681,000 after purchasing an additional 449,955 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,610,000 after buying an additional 637,273 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,916,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,082,000 after acquiring an additional 328,632 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 787,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,434,000 after acquiring an additional 165,185 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,670,000.

Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Stock Performance

Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF stock opened at $25.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.75. Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $28.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 1.20.

About Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF

The Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (WINN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have above-average prospects for long-term growth. Securities are selected using a proprietary combination of bottom-up, fundamental research and systematic portfolio construction.

