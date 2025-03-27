Haleon (LON:HLN) Stock Price Down 1.9% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Haleon plc (LON:HLN – Get Free Report) dropped 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 382.60 ($4.93) and last traded at GBX 385.50 ($4.96). Approximately 14,722,720 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 28,321,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 393.15 ($5.06).
Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Haleon from GBX 456 ($5.87) to GBX 457 ($5.88) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.
Haleon (LON:HLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 15.80 ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Haleon had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 9.66%. On average, analysts predict that Haleon plc will post 19.5033282 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This is an increase from Haleon’s previous dividend of $2.00. Haleon’s payout ratio is 50.46%.
Haleon (LSE / NYSE: HLN) is a world-leading consumer health company, with a clear purpose to deliver better everyday health with humanity. In July 2022, it listed as an independent company on the London and New York Stock Exchanges.
Haleon’s portfolio spans five global categories including Oral Health, Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements (VMS), Pain Relief, Respiratory Health and Digestive Health and other.
