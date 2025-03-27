Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Short Interest Update

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,488,100 shares, an increase of 458.6% from the February 28th total of 1,519,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 249.7 days.

Haier Smart Home Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of HRSHF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,410. Haier Smart Home has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.44.

About Haier Smart Home

Haier Smart Home Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, production, and sale of smart home appliances in Asia, Europe, the United States, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: China Smart Home Business, Overseas Home Appliance and Smart Home Business, and Other Business.

