Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Short Interest Update

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,488,100 shares, an increase of 458.6% from the February 28th total of 1,519,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 249.7 days.
Haier Smart Home Trading Up 3.3 %
Shares of HRSHF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,410. Haier Smart Home has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.44.
About Haier Smart Home
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Haier Smart Home
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for Haier Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haier Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.