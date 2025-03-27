Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Sells $80,196.48 in Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 8,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $80,196.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,121,185 shares in the company, valued at $37,832,478.30. The trade was a 0.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hagerty Stock Performance

HGTY traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.33. The stock had a trading volume of 87,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.39. Hagerty, Inc. has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $12.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.82 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Hagerty from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hagerty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Hagerty by 376.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 97,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 76,740 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Hagerty by 25,769.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Caz Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 66.7% during the third quarter. Caz Investments LP now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hagerty during the third quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Hagerty by 23.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

About Hagerty

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

