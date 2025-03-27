H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $788.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.55 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. H.B. Fuller updated its FY25 guidance to $3.90-4.20 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 3.900-4.200 EPS.
H.B. Fuller Stock Up 1.2 %
FUL opened at $54.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.81. H.B. Fuller has a 1 year low of $52.59 and a 1 year high of $87.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.00.
H.B. Fuller Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is currently 38.53%.
About H.B. Fuller
H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.
