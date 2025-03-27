H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $788.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.55 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. H.B. Fuller updated its FY25 guidance to $3.90-4.20 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 3.900-4.200 EPS.

FUL opened at $54.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.81. H.B. Fuller has a 1 year low of $52.59 and a 1 year high of $87.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FUL shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Vertical Research downgraded H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Seaport Res Ptn cut H.B. Fuller from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on H.B. Fuller from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

