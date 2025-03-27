Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 25,514 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 117% from the previous session’s volume of 11,775 shares.The stock last traded at $13.51 and had previously closed at $14.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GHLD shares. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Guild from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Guild from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Guild has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.01. The company has a market cap of $834.09 million, a P/E ratio of -8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Guild’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Guild by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Guild by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,134 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Guild by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Guild by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Guild by 419.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 125,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 101,209 shares during the period. 17.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

