GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,260 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $4,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co raised its stake in shares of GSK by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 750 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in GSK in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in GSK by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 789 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $38.28 on Thursday. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $45.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. GSK had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 8.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.3932 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 98.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GSK shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

