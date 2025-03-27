Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF) Short Interest Down 94.3% in March

Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 94.3% from the February 28th total of 72,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Grupo Herdez Stock Performance

Grupo Herdez stock remained flat at C$2.61 during midday trading on Thursday. Grupo Herdez has a 52 week low of C$2.50 and a 52 week high of C$3.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.63.

Grupo Herdez Company Profile

Grupo Herdez, SAB. de C.V., a food company, engages in the manufacture, purchase, distribution, and marketing of canned and packed food products in Mexico and internationally. It provides mushrooms, vegetable juices, mayonnaise, honey, mustard, moles, tomato puree, jams, pastas, homemade sauces, ice creams, tea, soy sauce, tuna, coffee, spices, pasta sauces, hot sauces, ketchup, canned chilies, vegetables, olives, nopalitos, guacamole, sauces, enchilada sauces, taco sauce, chiles, tortillas, mayonnaise, marmalades, and organic products under the Aires de Campo, Barilla, Blasón, Búfalo, Cielito Querido Café, Del Fuerte, Doña María, Embasa, Helados Nestlé, Herdez, McCormick, Moyo, Nutrisa, La Victoria, Wholly Guacamole, Yemina, Carlota, ChiChi’s, Don Miguel, Nutrisa, Nestlé Ice Cream, Cielito Dear Coffee, and Moyo brands.

