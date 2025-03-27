Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $57.78, but opened at $59.54. Grupo Financiero Galicia shares last traded at $59.00, with a volume of 264,710 shares.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.16.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 4th quarter worth $349,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 471,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP boosted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 577,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,980,000 after purchasing an additional 73,168 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,222,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,213,000 after purchasing an additional 196,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 4th quarter valued at about $483,000.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

