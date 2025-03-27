Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Short Interest Update

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 86.1% from the February 28th total of 100,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Price Performance

Shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.80. 28,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,273. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $56.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.65.

Get Grupo Financiero Banorte alerts:

About Grupo Financiero Banorte

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking and financial products and services in Mexico and internationally. The company accepts checking, current, retirement, and payroll accounts; and provides loans, including mortgage, car, payroll, personal, structured, syndicated, SME loans, and credit cards, as well as letter of credit financing, acquisition funding, and import and export foreign trade financing.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.