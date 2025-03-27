Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Short Interest Update

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 86.1% from the February 28th total of 100,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.80. 28,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,273. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $56.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.65.
